today's howtos
-
How to Install and Configure VNC Server on RHEL 9
In this guide, we demonstrate how to install and configure VNC server on RHEL 9. Virtual Network Computing, popularly known as VNC, is a network protocol for accessing graphical desktops of remote systems.
-
idroot
-
How To Install Python on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on Manjaro. Python, with its simplicity, versatility, and vast ecosystem of libraries, has become the go-to language for many developers and programmers.
-
How To Install GitLab on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitLab on AlmaLinux 9. GitLab is a robust web-based platform for version control and collaborative software development. It offers a wide range of features, including repository management, issue tracking, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), and more.
-
How To Install Jellyfin Media Server on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jellyfin Media Server on Fedora 38. In today’s digital age, managing and streaming media content has become an integral part of our lives.
-
How To Install Memcached on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memcached on Debian 12. In today’s fast-paced digital world, web applications demand exceptional performance to provide users with a seamless experience. One way to achieve this is by using Memcached, a high-performance, distributed memory object caching system.
-
How To Install VMware Workstation Player on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Workstation Player on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, VMware Workstation is a powerful virtualization tool that allows you to run multiple operating systems on a single host machine.
-
-
What is Connections? How to install it on Ubuntu
Connections is a software that you can use to connect to any computer remotely.
-
How to Benchmark a Raspberry Pi Using Vcgencmd
Benchmarking Raspberry Pis is a laborious task, so learning how to create an automated test using vcgencmd and some Bash scripting will make your tests much easier, and ready for use in a spreadsheet.
-
Unstable PPA for Trying out Hugin 2023 Beta in Ubuntu
Hugin, the free open-source panorama photo stitching and HDR merging software, rolled out the Beta release of 2023 version few weeks ago.
-
How to fix “Error: Can’t open display: (null)” with ssh and xclip command in headless mode
When you try to use the xclip command over the ssh-based session to copy and paste data, you will get the following message on screen: [...]
-
How to set up a firewall on Ubuntu 22.04
In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, securing your system is of paramount importance. One of the most effective ways to enhance your system’s security is by setting up a firewall.
-
How to Change Login Screen Background in Ubuntu
This is how you can get rid of that boring login screen background in Ubuntu and set a nice picture to welcome you each time you log on. I, always think that when you boot up your system, a nice login screen should greet you.
-
Getting a clean config directory, with KConfigXT!
This is a sort-of reply to Herzenschein’s blog post from a few months ago. He goes over how to tell KConfig put it’s files into app-specific folders instead of dumping them into the garbage bin of
~/.config. He noted that he hasn’t touched KConfigXT yet, so this is how to make it work with KConfigXT applications.
-
Add Minimize and Maximize Buttons in GNOME
Missing the minimize button option in GNOME? Here's how you can easily bring it back.