Postgres-related Releases: pgmetrics 1.16 and pg_dumpbinary v2.13
pgmetrics 1.16 released
Hello All,
We're happy to announce the release of v1.16 of pgmetrics. Changes since the v1.15 release include: [...]
pg_dumpbinary v2.13 released
Zurich, Switzerland - October 4th, 2023
pg_dumpbinary
pg_dumpbinarydumps a PostgreSQL database to a binary format. The resulting dump must be restored using
pg_restorebinary, which is provided.
pg_dumpbinary 2.13 was released today, it fixes a restore issue with dropped columns in the dump.