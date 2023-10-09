According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Review: CROWZ 5.0

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 09, 2023



Is CROWZ, a distro with a 1.0GB ISO and based on Devuan, one of the best minimal distros available today?

It sure seems that way, and running it for a week didn't change my mind in the least. CROWZ isn't perfect, but it leverages a selection of light-weight window managers and the PCManFM file manager to produce a user experience that isn't overly intimidating for first-timers nor too dumbed down for those who think GUIs are a waste of coding.

CROWZ isn't quite as polished as MX Linux, but it's more useful than Puppy Linux or EasyOS, two quality minimal distros with their share of eccentricities. CROWZ has those certainly, starting with a surprising lack of documentation, a sometimes troublesome installation process, and what is either a bug or design flaw surrounding Network Manager.

But none of that really gets in the way - which may be the most surprising thing about CROWZ. Most of these kinds of distros, which are put together by small groups of volunteers, seem to have difficulty getting past the hobbyist stage. But CROWZ can function as a daily driver, especially for older hardware. Believe it not, there's even a word processor (sort of) in the installation ISO.

Read on