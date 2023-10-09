Slimming down KNotifications
KNotifications is KDE’s framework for creating popup notifications. It supports Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android, making it, to my knowledge, the most complete cross-platform library for this available in C++. This makes it natually interesting to use for non-KDE Qt application developers.
However there is one aspect that makes it less attractive for third-party developers: It’s number of dependencies. As of KNotifications 5.110 it depends on the following other KDE Frameworks..