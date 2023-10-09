9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 8th, 2023
This week we got some interesting releases, starting with the long awaited EDGE flavor of Linux Mint 21.2 and continuing with some major updates for elementary OS 7 and Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworkm”.
Slax Linux got two updates as well, Linux gamers received a major Proton release, and new versions of VLC, Ardour, and Krita arrived with important changes. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 8th, 2023.