Lenovo introduces Android as a Windows alternative on some of its desktop PCs
Lenovo announced a partnership with Esper Device Management this week that brings Esper's custom Android operating system to some Lenovo PCs.
The Lenovo ThinkCentre M70a 3rd Gen desktop is the first device that is classified by Lenovo as ready to run Esper Foundation for Android. The company plans to add support to three additional PCs, Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q, M90n-1 IoT and ThinkEdge SE30 v2, by the end of the calendar year.
All four devices run an Enterprise-grade version of Android and include dedicated device management from Esper. This makes it easier for organizations to "deploy, manage, and update dedicated PCs across their operations" according to Lenovo.
The four products are designed for specific Enterprise use cases. Lenovo mentions retail, hospitality and healthcare specifically, but the products are not limited to those industries. Customers still have the option to purchase the PCs with Windows or Linux, as Android is added as another option.
Lenovo believes that Android offers advantages to certain industries. These may include improved "flexibility, global familiarity, cost-efficiency" and a large developer pool.