today's leftovers
-
2023-10-06 [Older] Product Focus: SparkFun Artemis
-
OSM Hack Weekend September 2023
Last week I attended another OSM hack weekend, hosted by Geofabrik in Karlsruhe. Unsurprisingly my focuse there has been on topics related to our use of OSM data in KDE Itinerary.
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - "September" 2023
Last Sunday, our local Debian user group gathered to chat, to work on Debian and to do other, non-Debian related hacking. A "Debian & Stuff"!
It had been a while since we held a proper meetup. Our last event was the Montreal BSP we organised back in March 2023... We somewhat missed the window for a June meetup and summer events never seem to gather a good crowd, so I didn't try to organise one.