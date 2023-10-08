Free and Open Source Software Lists, Overviews
Port of the Week: Presenting Syncthing
Today's "port of the week" article is featuring Syncthing, a file synchronization software.
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Benchmark Tools
A benchmark is the act of running computer programs in order to assess the performance of computer hardware and software applications.
7 Best Free and Open Source Web Servers
The main function of a web server is to display website content through storing, processing and delivering webpages to users. Here's our verdict on the best free and open source web servers.
FileGator: Libre Web-based Collaborative File Manager for Teams and Communities
FileGator is a free, open-source, self-hosted web application that offers a range of features for efficiently managing files and folders. With FileGator, you have the flexibility to manage files within your local repository folder, which is located on your server's hard drive.
LunarVim: A New VIM Editor with Extended Modular Options
LunarVim is an incredibly fast, strongly opinionated, and highly extensible IDE layer for Neovim (version 0.5.0 or higher). It harnesses the cutting-edge capabilities of Neovim, such as Treesitter and Language Server Protocol support. LunarVim comes preconfigured with a sensible default setup that you can personalize to your liking.
17 Open-source Free Database Backup Solutions for MySQL, MongoDB, MSSQL, and PostgreSQL
Database backup refers to the process of creating and storing copies of a database in order to protect it from data loss or corruption.