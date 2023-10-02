today's howtos
How To Install Apache Spark on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Spark on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Spark, an open-source, distributed computing system, has revolutionized the world of big data processing and analytics.
How To Install Robo 3T on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Robo 3T on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, Robo 3T, formerly known as Robomongo, is a powerful open-source MongoDB management tool that allows developers and database administrators to interact with MongoDB databases effortlessly.
How To Install GParted on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GParted on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, GParted, short for GNOME Partition Editor, is a powerful open-source partition management tool for Linux systems.
How to share your terminal over the web on Ubuntu 22.04
ttyd is a command line app that allows you to share your terminal online.
How to Install and Setup Librenms Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
We just need a basic knowledge of Linux commands to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux servers for setting up our own network monitoring system.
Resize EBS volume without rebooting in AWS ?
After login to AWS console, navigate to EC2 -> Elastic Block Store -> Volumes. Click on the volume that you wist to resize, then select Actions -> Modify Volume. It will open a popup.