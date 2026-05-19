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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 80 Out of 200: Having Run Out of Time to Meet a Judge's Deadline, Microsoft's Graveley Had Garrett's Lawyers Argued My ~190-Page Defence and CounterClaim (DCC) Was Unclear About My Position
Nothing could be further from the truth
New
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Links 18/05/2026: Slop-induced Shortages, Solicitors Regulation Authority Says It's Unable to Deal With Complaints Load (So Regulation Does Not Really Exist)
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 18/05/2026: Ghost Essay and World Wide Web Considered Broken
Links for the day
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Cooperation and Collaboration, on a More Personal Level
Rianne, to me, isn't just a wife; she is also my best friend
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IBM Has Payroll Problems (Just Like Microsoft)
It's a good thing that many nations around the world are, accordingly if not proactively, divesting from GAFAM
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Links 18/05/2026: 25 Years of OLDaily and Dangers of "Living With Too Much Tech"
Links for the day
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Trips to London
London isn't a bad place, but it's a long journey and we'd rather stay in Manchester and write about technology
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Working in the Shell (and Fish)
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XXVI - Campinos Has Put Unfit-for-Employment Drug Addicts in Charge of the European Patent Office (EPO)
How many months has Campinos got left before the delegates show him the door?
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 17, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, May 17, 2026
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Gemini Links 18/05/2026: Poetry, Sauna, and GNU Taler
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
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