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Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

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"Windy at the Top" for GNU/Linux and Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 19, 2026



First iteration

Six months ago (20 November 2025) a judgement was made by the High Court - a judgement we sought to appeal or overturn (as a matter of public record). An appeal is not cheap. Next month we're no longer required to link to this judgement, but we plan to instead offer an introduction to what we are as a site. We've begun drafting such as introduction.

What is Tux Machines?

Born in 2004 in the United States, Tux Machines is a hub of information pertaining to GNU/Linux (the latter has a mascot called "Tux") as well as Free software that typically accompanies GNU/Linux systems or machines. Additionally, we cover GNU/Linux-like operating systems (UNIX, BSD, and various hobby projects).

Since its birth in 1983, GNU/Linux has grown considerably and now occupies all the world's most important datacentres, most of today's gadgets, and a growing share of client devices found on people's desks (or laps).

Despite challenges from traditional monopolies (and monopolists), GNU/Linux and Tux Machines continue to grow in terms of breadth of usage/access and vendor acceptance. Earning respect takes time and sweat. Tux Machines is in fact one of the longest-standing sites in its area; some of the counterparts became slopfarms, shut down entirely, or simply became inactive.

Tux Machines is run by a broad community of volunteers, including site developers, system administrators, authors, curators, moderators, and guest contributors.

In terms of size, Tux Machines has close to half a million pages and many galleries of old GNU/Linux distributions. It's also a home to many old distro reviews - in that regard, it supplants an historical record that is considered invaluable.

Every year Tux Machines keeps alive a tradition of anniversary parties; those are organised by the community and bring together people who otherwise collaborate online (over the Net).

Looking into the coming decade, Tux Machines will probably need to deal with new challenges, both to GNU/Linux and to Software Freedom. By promoting a message hostile to monopolists and back doors (surveillance/wiretapping) Tux Machines makes itself patent enemies with deep pockets.

Tux Machines is managed and run (also sponsored) by its collective of principled volunteers; it's neither a business nor a traditional publisher. █

Image source: Windy at the top