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It Takes a Village
It looks increasingly unlikely that a "ManCity" domestic treble will be attained (unless Arsenal fails to win its last match next Sunday) and the manager is allegedly leaving irrespective of the outcome. But the team is a group effort and there is already succession that goes by the same name ("Pep" as shorthand or nickname).
In the Free software community, if one contributor leaves, there will typically be another to step in. The same goes for leadership. The important thing is the project, not just the faces behind it. █