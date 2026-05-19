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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2026



Quoting: KDE Plasma is the Linux desktop I recommend to Windows users, but only after these tweaks —

KDE Plasma is already pretty much the perfect desktop environment for those switching from Windows 10 or 11, but a few tweaks make everything run much more smoothly.

There’s still a lot that can be done, though — and I’ll be going over a few recommended settings and tweaks that can make you a power user in a matter of minutes.