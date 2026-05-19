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DietPi 10.4 Released with Orange Pi 5B Support, DietPi-Software Improvements
Highlights of DietPi 10.4 include support for the Orange Pi 5B SBC with dedicated images, updated kernels patched against the Copy Fail and Dirty Frag security vulnerabilities across all supported SBCs, and support for persistent network interface names for the two Ethernet ports on the NanoPi R76S SBC.
DietPi 10.4 also moves DietPi log files from /var/tmp/dietpi/logs to /var/lib/dietpi/logs for persistent log files, improves the handling of GRUB BIOS images with GPT partition tables in the DietPi-Installer, and merges the linux-dtb-* package into the linux-image-* package for Allwinner/Amlogic/Rockchip SBCs.