Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Yes, I’m writing again about my ongoing experiment with blocking JavaScript on a per-site basis. This time, I’m not here to explain how I operate in detail, but to complain about the work needed to maintain this web browsing hygiene.

In short, the web is a mess, and while messy things can be fun, I’ve recently grown very frustrated with the need to dance around my extensions every time I visit a new site where displaying simple text apparently requires JavaScript, or where scrolling requires dismissing a cookie modal that is only visible if content blockers are turned off first.