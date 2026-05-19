today's leftovers

If backdoored Windows 11 demands too much from your PC, this nimble GNU/Linux distribution might be the perfect remedy to bypass tech giant bloatware.

Hardware is always great when you first buy it, but it can quickly come to feel sluggish when the tech giants start bloating their software with either badly written code or features you never asked for. Take Google, for instance, it has just started bundling an offline LLM with Chrome which takes up a hefty 4GB of space just to power unnecessary features such as “Help me write”.