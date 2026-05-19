Software Freedom, FSF, and Copycat of FSF ('SFLC')

This is a follow-up to Shifting the Trap and to Jacob K's Writing custom programs for yt-dlp's jsinterp.

In Shifting the Trap, I argued that yt_dlp/jsinterp.py is, despite the hedging, a real interpreter for a subset of JavaScript - and that an interpreter faithfully executing a non-free, Google-authored program (base.js) is The JavaScript Trap, merely relocated from the browser to the terminal.