news
Software Freedom, FSF, and Copycat of FSF ('SFLC')
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Events
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 22, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 22 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Compiling the Trap
This is a follow-up to Shifting the Trap and to Jacob K's Writing custom programs for yt-dlp's jsinterp.
In Shifting the Trap, I argued that yt_dlp/jsinterp.py is, despite the hedging, a real interpreter for a subset of JavaScript - and that an interpreter faithfully executing a non-free, Google-authored program (base.js) is The JavaScript Trap, merely relocated from the browser to the terminal.
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Licensing / Legal
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Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Comprehensive Response to Bambu's AGPLv3 Violations
Software Freedom Conservancy (“SFC”) announces a new initiative regarding the software right to repair for users and consumers of 3D printers manufactured by Bambu Lab. After recent news of violations of the Affero General Public License, version 3 (“AGPLv3”), SFC staff began a comprehensive AGPLv3 compliance investigation of both the userspace software and firmware on Bambu's devices. While the investigation is ongoing, two specific AGPLv3 violations have been confirmed.
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