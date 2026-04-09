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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Slopfarms Marginalised, Some Suspend Operations
some people who become lazy and prompt LLMs are just signalling that they throw in the towel
New
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Countries Where Windows is Measured Below 1%
Windows' monoculture is going away
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 39 Out of 200: Recycled Text for Garrett and Graveley (Buy One, Get One Free?)
perhaps thousands of pounds per hour
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Microsoft Azure is Now “Perpetually on Life Support”, Even Microsoft Sites Express Concerns
Less than a decade ago Microsoft-connected sites kept saying that AWS was doomed and Microsoft would replace AWS with Azure
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IBM's Fedora Project Sees Sharp Increase (Over 25%) in Code of Conduct Complaints, i.e. Censorship Demands
Remember that IBM lawyered up against its own community in an effort to shut down a site critical of it
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Malicious Bots
Tackling corruption in the world is never easy
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Gemini Links 08/04/2026: "Managing Dotfiles with GNU Stow" and "Observations on Blocking Various Webbots"
Links for the day
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Links 08/04/2026: GAFAM "Abandons Multi-Billion Dollar Data Centres in US as Investors Demand Energy, Water Usage"; Artemis II Astronauts Updates
Links for the day
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Links 08/04/2026: Dems Call for 25th Amendment Remedy, Bill Epsteingate Summoned in Jeffrey Epstein Investigation
Links for the day
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A Lot of Law Firms Are Collapsing
There has been a lot of discussion about this lately
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IBM Red Hat Profited From 5+ Weeks of War in Iran
remember that IBM's current CEO comes from a military family (on both sides)
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Associated Press Failed Financially, Now It's Offloading What's Left to Slop (How Sites Die 'Cheaply')
LLMs are not intelligent or any form of intelligence, they are just falsely marketed as such
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Microsoft Shares Down 35% in 5 Months, Executives Leave Microsoft
Many people leave (or flee) Microsoft because, seeing what goes on insider, they know what's coming
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Are Some Obscure or Chinese Operating Systems (Like Huawei's) Taking Over in "Unknown" Clothing?
statCounter still cannot detect many operating systems
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 38 Out of 200: Advertisement or £10,000+ Classified Ad in the Form of Court Filing in Another Continent
Graveley fancies himself some world-renown something
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Software Freedom is Closely Connected to Privacy
privacy can be a matter of life and death
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What Communities Mean and Look Like (If They're Effective and Focused)
Last week we wrote about this in the context of distros and alleged "inclusion"
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April 2026 FSF LibreLocal Concludes in Atlanta
Happy Hacking
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Gemini Links 08/04/2026: GPG Symmetric Encryption and Slop in USENET
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 07, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, April 07, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
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