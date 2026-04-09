LWN is Promoting LLM Slop, Makes Excuses for "Age Verification" (Surveillance), Promotes Rust (Microsoft GitHub)

Discussion of a memory-management patch set intended to clean up a helper function for handling huge pages spiraled into something else entirely after it was posted on March 19. Memory-management maintainer Andrew Morton proposed making changes to the subsystem's review process, to require patch authors to respond to feedback from Sashiko, the recently released LLM-based kernel patch review system. Other sub-maintainers, particularly Lorenzo Stoakes, objected. The resulting discussion about how and when to adopt Sashiko is potentially relevant to many other parts of the kernel.

Morton began by saying that the current way Sashiko integrates into the memory-management workflow isn't working. He merges patches to his tree, and ""then half a day later a bunch of potential issues are identified."" Morton stated that he was going to further increase the lag between seeing a patch set on the mailing list and merging it to his tree, to give Sashiko time to produce feedback and patch authors time to respond to it. He also wanted its reviews distributed to a wider audience — partly to better determine how useful its comments are, which he is ""paying close attention to"".