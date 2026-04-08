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Audiocasts and So-called 'FSFE' on Free Software
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The Cyber Show ☛ #063 | S7 | Measuring Security | SeCore in the chair
Can systems security be measured and can custom language models working with constraints solving help automate security assurance? We talk to Dr Basel Katt and Ryan Marugah about how their company SeCore do automated system analysis. Will it make security better or worse?
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Cory Doctorow ☛ Not Normal | Cory Doctorow’s craphound.com
If you were paying attention in 1998, you could see what was coming. Computers were getting much cheaper, and much smaller. From cars to toasters, from speakers to TVs, we were shoveling them into our devices. and an it doesn’t take a lot of expense or engineering to add an “access control” to any of those computers.
That meant that DMCA 1201 was about to metastasize. Once you put a computer into a thermostat or a bassinet or a stovetop or a hearing aid, you can add an access control and make it a felony to use it in ways the manufacturer disprefers. You can make it illegal to use cheap batteries, or a different app store. You can add little chips to parts – everything from a fuel pump to a touchscreen – and make it illegal to manufacture a working generic part, because the generic part has to bypass the “access control” in the device that checks to see whether it’s the manufacturer’s own part.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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So-called 'FSFE'
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