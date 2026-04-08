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Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 Released with Fastboot Improvements, Bug Fixes
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 is here to introduce various Fastboot improvements, such as the ability to enumerate storage devices, the ability to retry on transient USB errors, support for mount, unmount, and custom gadgets, and the renaming of stage to download.
While the CVE-2026-34079 vulnerability could lead to arbitrary file deletion on the host file system, the CVE-2026-34078 vulnerability could allow a complete sandbox escape, which could then lead to host file access and code execution in the host context.