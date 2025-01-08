Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
All the Latest 'Articles' in This Fake 'News' Site Are SPAM, LLM Slop, or Both (to Googlebomb CES)
These people destroy the Web
LLMs Destroy the Web Not Just by Filling It With Cruft and Chaff (Slop)
It'll destroy many sites or increase the cost of running them
Who Says Microsoft Is Actually Succeeding as a Business? (It's Faking a Lot)
Microsoft has been cooking the books for a long time
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Turns 40 This Year, Now It Shows Possible Logos for the Special Event That Celebrates Sharing
FSF's options in a nutshell
President Biden Has Less Than a Fortnight Left to Pardon Julian Assange (Donald Trump's Regime Plotted to Assassinate Assange)
Don't try to lecture/explain/preach to people that exposing corruption, resisting corruption, and merely covering corruption is "bad" because crime "is everywhere"
New
Microsoft Has a Google Problem (and GNU/Linux Problem) in Sweden
Sweden likes Chromebooks, Web access data suggests
Less Than a Tenth of a Second
Look ma, static pages!
[Meme] The LLM Salesperson
LLMs are net liability (loss)
Links 06/01/2025: 10 Years Since Terrorism Against Satire in France
Links for the day
Gemini Links 07/01/2025: Praise of E-mail and App Store 'Invention'
Links for the day
[Meme] Removing Correct Information
publish what's true
From 92% to Less Than 25%: How Microsoft Lost Norway (and Still Loses What's Left)
just like in most countries
Matt Birchler: "This is why it’s important for people to own their presence on the web, especially when it comes to government agencies that need to communicate with people."
hours ago
Microsoft Continues to Attack Users' Choice
We're being herded into uniformity
Diversity of Views, Diversity of Sources
We want diversity, not monopoly
With 10 Days Left the Free Software Foundation (FSF) Looks to Raise Just Over $50,000 More
More than 10 days in Boston (eastern coast)
In Europe, Russia's Yandex About to Become Bigger Than Microsoft's Bing, Google Search Estimated to Have Grown Since the LLM Hype Began
Remember that Bing had many layoffs in the past 2 years, the corporate media barely reported on those
The Google Exodus That Wasn't
Search engines exist to serve their masters, not their users
Google (Blogger) is Already Disintegrating and It's a Reminder of the Great Dangers of Outsourcing Blogs to Companies (Including Automattic or WordPress.com)
Plus, Phoronix admits that using PHP - and not static pages - causes the Web site to be DDOSed, sort of
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 06, 2025
IRC logs for Monday, January 06, 2025
