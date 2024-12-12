Games: Proton 9.0-4, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0-4 is out now bringing big compatibility improvements for Steam Deck / Linux
The latest stable version of the compatibility layer to run Windows games on Steam Deck / Desktop Linux from Valve, Proton 9.0-4 is out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyberpunk 2077 gets another big upgrade with more customisation and secrets in update 2.2
CD PROJEKT RED put up another free big upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077, so is it time to dive back into Night City for another run? You may want to.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ballionaire is annoyingly good and I want to play it all the time
Ballionaire from developer newobject and publisher Raw Fury scratches all the right places in my brain, and I want more of it. Note: key provided by Raw Fury.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Moon Watch mixes up the bullet heaven survivor genre with time-stopping and deck-building into something strategic
Moon Watch is a new release now in Early Access from developer Jaspel, who also made Backpack Hero, and they're mixing genres together again into something new. Note: their publisher sent over a key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog is a seriously cool visual novel love-letter to retro anime and 80s Sci-Fi
I don't play many visual novels, but I might have to break that habit again soon with Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog because it looks and feels like playing through a classic Gundam Anime story. You can even try out a demo right now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ruffy and the Riverside is a unique action-adventure where you have the power to copy and paste textures
This is such a fun idea for a game. Ruffy and the Riverside is a colourful hand-drawn action-adventure where you've got a special power called SWAP, that lets you copy and paste textures in the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mystery adventure Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping announced
The Duck returns for another mystery adventure in Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping coming sometime in 2025 with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic Games update the Unreal Tournament website linking to the free downloads from OldUnreal
Back in November, I reported on Epic Games giving their approval for Unreal 1 and Unreal Tournament becoming completely free to download. Now, Epic Games have updated the official Unreal Tournament website to link to the OldUnreal community.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Talos Principle: Reawakened announced that rebuilds and expands the original in Unreal Engine 5
The much loved puzzle adventure The Talos Principle is being remade in Unreal Engine 5, with Croteam / Devolver Digital announcing The Talos Principle: Reawakened. Seems like Croteam are finished with their own Serious Engine now.