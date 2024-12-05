Security and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (container-tools:rhel8, kernel, kernel-rt:4.18.0, kernel:4.18.0, pam, pam:1.5.1, perl-App-cpanminus, perl-App-cpanminus:1.7044, python-tornado, tigervnc, tuned, and webkit2gtk3), Debian (needrestart and webkit2gtk), Mageia (firefox, glib2.0, krb5, and thunderbird), Red Hat (firefox, postgresql, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, postgresql:15, postgresql:16, and thunderbird), SUSE (editorconfig-core-c, kernel, php7, php8, python, python-tornado6, python3-virtualenv, python310, python39, thunderbird, wget, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (firefox and haproxy).
Pen Test Partners ☛ 6 non tech things you wish you had done before being breached
Introduction When a breach happens, it’s not just technical defences that matter. Preparation in non-technical areas, like having key documents printed or emergency contacts accessible, can make all the difference.
Windows TCO
NVISO Labs ☛ Building Cyber Resilience Against Ransomware Attacks
Or, “Yet another ransomware blog post?” “Yet another ransomware blog post?” I hear you asking. Well, yes! Besides, Ransomware attacks have been on the rise again costing affected organizations and industries more than ever.
Exponential-e Ltd ☛ Ransomware-hit vodka maker Stoli files for bankruptcy in the United States
The American branch of Stoli, which imports and distributes Stoli brands in the United States, as well as the Kentucky Owl bourbon brand it purchased in 2017, was hit by a ransomware attack in August 2024.
