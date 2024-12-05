Security and Windows TCO

Enter Rdsys: the next-generation bridge distribution system. Developed from the ground up, it incorporates the learnings from over 15 years of anti-censorship work to overcome the limitations of its predecessor. In October 2024, Tor completed the migration to Rdsys, retiring Bridge DB. This transition ensures a more flexible, maintainable, and user-friendly approach to bridge distribution, strengthening Tor's ability to counter censorship and making the web more accessible to those who need it most.