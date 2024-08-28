posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 28, 2024



Quoting: Addressing the Network Stack Issue - openSUSE News —

In recent testing scenarios involving a build and NetworkManager, a significant issue has surfaced: the network stack becomes non-operational.

Users are advised to postpone system updates for now, but if users have already updated, use Snapper to rollback; it’s important to note that while the issue primarily affects GNOME setups with Wicked, it can also impact servers without these components.

This problem has been consistently reproducible since at least the 20240825 Tumbleweed build. Bind 9.20.1 received an update has changes to DNS query handling and system controls, which may have inadvertently contributed to the network stack issue.