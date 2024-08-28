Lightweight Polish Linux distro 4MLinux hits version 46.0
4MLinux has been around since 2010 and, unlike most Linux distros, comes without a package manager. However, this lightweight operating system comes with JWM as the default window manager, along with the Conky system monitoring tool. Wine is also present out-of-the-box. The Game Edition version provides native support for iconic games from the 1990s, such as Doom and Hexen. Today, version 4MLinux has reached version 46.0, which is the first release to include GTK 4.
4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 46.0 STABLE released.
The status of the 4MLinux 46.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 24.8.0.3 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.38, Gnumeric 1.12.57), surf the Internet with Firefox 124.0 and Chrome 128.0.6613.84, send emails via Thunderbird 115.12.2, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 4.4, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.21 and SMPlayer 24.5.0, play games powered by Mesa 24.0.4 and Wine 9.12. You can also setup a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server (based on BusyBox 1.36.1). Perl 5.38.2, Python 2.7.18, Python 3.11.8, and Ruby 3.3.0 are also available.