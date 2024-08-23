today's leftovers
HowTo Geek ☛ A Great Linux Feature Is Coming to ChromeOS Flex
ChromeOS Flex is the version of ChromeOS that you can run on any PC, designed primarily for schools and organizations that don't want to fully switch to new hardware. Now, Google is working on a much-needed feature that might be familiar to desktop Linux fans.
Linux, MLK, and the Great Moon Hoax: August 25-August 31 Week in History
On August 25, 1991, Linux founder and developer Linus Torvalds, a 21-year-old student, publicly announced the release of his operating system on a Usenet newsgroup. He had just posted Linux version 0.01 on a server and made it available to download ten days earlier.
Torvalds intended Linux to be open-source software, meaning it is free for anyone to download and use, and any computer programmer can contribute to it as they wish. Products like Microsoft Windows, Apple OS, and Google ChromeOS are credited with advancing the technological revolution. However, Linux spurred an unknown amount of creativity and innovation that powers our digital world. Today, Linux operating systems run on 4 percent of all desktop computers, 96 percent of all web servers, and all the world’s supercomputers.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Pi My Life Up ☛ Alternative to IPConfig on Ubuntu
While Ubuntu doesn’t have a command called “ipconfig“, it has a variety of alternatives you can use.
K Desktop Environment/KDE
-
GSoC '24 Progress: Week 9 - 12
Hello everyone! Time flies and now we’re already in the final week of GSoC. In this blog post I’ll be sharing the progress I’ve made since my last update, focusing primarily on subtitle styling.
Subtitle Editor
The first thing I did was to enhance the existing subtitle editor. The updated editor now serves as an interface for editing ASS events, which include various components. With the new subtitle editor, we can easily modify elements such as the event’s layer, style, margins, and more. I’ve also simplified the effects section, allowing us to control subtitle scrolling by simply adjusting checkboxes and combo boxes for speed, direction, and range.
