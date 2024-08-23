posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



Quoting: 5 lightweight operating systems I run on my old laptops —

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our laptops. It’s inevitable, as time and technology marches forward, a laptop or two goes by the wayside. But, just because a laptop has aged out of running Windows 10 or Windows 11 doesn’t mean it's trash. While it may not be a treasure either, your old laptop may have some fight in it yet.

To get some extra mileage out of an aging laptop, you’ll either need to upgrade the hardware or find more suitable software. One of these options is much cheaper and much easier. Installing a new OS on an old laptop is no issue, but issues may arise before installation. What OS is best for your situation?

While just about any distro of Linux will be suitable for almost any aging computer, given it doesn’t predate the millennium, there are some distros that stand above the rest. These distros can transport you backwards in time to a point before your laptop was defeated by the cruel hands of time.