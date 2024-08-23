Programming/Development Leftovers

Diego wrote about his dislike for Advent of Code and that reminded me I hadn’t written up my experience from 2023. Mostly because, spoiler, I never actually completed it and always intended to do so and then write it up. I think it’s time to accept I’m not going to do that, and write down some thoughts before I forget all of them. These are somewhat vague, given the time that’s elapsed, but I think still relevant. You might also find Roger’s problem write up interesting.

I’ve tried AoC a couple of times before; I think I had a very brief attempt back in 2021, and I got 4 days in for 2022. For Advent of Code 2023 I tried much harder to actually complete the challenges, and got most of the way there. I didn’t allow myself to move on to the next day until fully completing the previous day, and didn’t end up doing the second half of December 24th, or any of December 25th.