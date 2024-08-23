Programming/Development Leftovers
KDAB ☛ Implementing an Audio Mixer, Part 1
When using Qt Multimedia to play audio files, it’s common to use
QMediaPlayer, as it supports a larger variety of formats than
QSoundand
QSoundEffect. Consider a Qt application with several audio sources; for example, different notification sounds that may play simultaneously. We want to avoid cutting notification sounds off when a new one is triggered, and we don’t want to construct a queue for notification sounds, as sounds will play at the incorrect time. We instead want these sounds to overlap and play simultaneously.
Rlang ☛ armadillo 0.3.0 is available on CRAN
The goal of armadillo (previously cpp11armadillo) is to provide a novel approach to use the Armadillo C++ library by using the header-only cpp11 R package and to simplify things for the end-user.
Rlang ☛ IPv4 Components in APL
At a recent APL-focussed Meetup someone posed a challenge to slice up the components of an IPv4 address with an APL language and it prompted me to learn a bit more about how that works in general and how I could do the processing in APL myself.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linux Handbook ☛ Check Prime Number
Here are a couple of bash scripts example to check whether a given number is prime or not.
Rust
Jonathan McDowell: Thoughts on Advent of Code + Rust
Diego wrote about his dislike for Advent of Code and that reminded me I hadn’t written up my experience from 2023. Mostly because, spoiler, I never actually completed it and always intended to do so and then write it up. I think it’s time to accept I’m not going to do that, and write down some thoughts before I forget all of them. These are somewhat vague, given the time that’s elapsed, but I think still relevant. You might also find Roger’s problem write up interesting.
I’ve tried AoC a couple of times before; I think I had a very brief attempt back in 2021, and I got 4 days in for 2022. For Advent of Code 2023 I tried much harder to actually complete the challenges, and got most of the way there. I didn’t allow myself to move on to the next day until fully completing the previous day, and didn’t end up doing the second half of December 24th, or any of December 25th.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Andy Bell ☛ State of CSS 2024
Browser makers use this data to guide what they prioritise, so tell them what you need. If you’re thinking down a similar road to me that browsers might not be prioritising stuff we actually need to y’know, build day-to-day websites, then completing a survey like this can only help.
Stuart Langridge: The CMA wants your comments on web apps
Here's the tl;dr: if you make web apps in or for the UK, the CMA, the UK tech regulator, want to hear from you about their proposals before August 29th 2024, which is only a week away. Read their list of remedies to anticompetitive behaviour between web browsers and platforms, and email your thoughts to browsersandcloud@cma.gov.uk before the deadline. They really do want to hear from you, confidentally if you want, and your voice is useful here; you don't need to have some formally written legal opinion here. They want to hear from actual web devs and companies. Email them.
