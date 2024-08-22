today's leftovers
-
Medevel ☛ OpenClinic GA is an Open-Source Hospital Management System
OpenClinic is an open-source hospital management system designed to streamline various aspects of healthcare management. Developed by a community of healthcare IT professionals, OpenClinic offers a comprehensive solution for managing patient records, billing, inventory, and more.
-
Simon Willison ☛ uv: Unified Python packaging
Huge new release from the Astral team today. uv 0.3.0 adds a bewildering array of new features, as part of their attempt to build "Cargo, for Python".
It's going to take a while to fully absorb all of this. Some of the key new features are:
-
Education
-
Adafruit ☛ TRS-80 Color Computer Graphics book on the Internet Archive
It is similar to a Radio Shack book by the same author, but written much more clearly, with many helpful diagrams.
-
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Sean Conner ☛ More unintended consequences of my Apache configuration
I suppose there's a fourth way—adding the entry directly to the storage area and updating some files containing metadata, but I'm only mentioning this for completion's sake. I don't think I've ever done this except when I was first developing mod_blog back in early 2000.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
AnandTech ☛ MediaTek to Add NVIDIA G-Sync Support to Monitor Scalers, Make G-Sync Displays More Accessible
NVIDIA on Tuesday said that future monitor scalers from MediaTek will support its G-Sync technologies. NVIDIA is partnering with MediaTek to integrate its full range of G-Sync technologies into future monitors without requiring a standalone G-Sync module, which makes advanced gaming features more accessible across a broader range of displays.
-
-
Openwashing
-
The New Stack ☛ Google Serves Up Cloud GPUs With a Side of Open Source LLMs
If you are a big fan of open source Hey Hi (AI) but don’t have the computing capacity to run Hey Hi (AI) models
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 797: Coreutils — Don’t Rm -r Up The Tree
This week Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch chat with Pádraig Brady about Coreutils! It’s been around since the 90s, and is still a healthy project under active development. You’ve almost certainly used these tools whether you realize it or not! What’s the relationship with the other coreutils implementations? And why is GNU Coreutils the most cautious of them all?
-