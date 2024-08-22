Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker Brings Wi-Fi to the Raspberry Pi Pico 2W via custom dev board and ESP32
Emre has designed an RP2350B-based board he calls the Raspberry Pi Pico 2W Plus which has wireless support thanks to its ESP32C3.
-
CNX Software ☛ WiCAN Pro – An ESP32-S3-powered OBD scanner for vehicle diagnostics with Smart Home integration (Crowdfunding)
MeatPi Electronics introduced the WiCAN Pro, an ESP32-S3-based OBD scanner, and the successor to WiCAN-OBD. Equipped with an OBD-II interface IC, it provides full support for all legislated OBD-II protocols. It offers compatibility with multiple CAN Bus protocols, including three standard CAN Bus and single-wire CAN Bus. The previous generation WiCAN module came in an OBD or USB-based version.
-
Hackaday ☛ Jangle Box Plucks Strings At The Press Of A Button
There are some that enjoy the human element of a musical performance, delighting in the unique way an artist teases the desired sound from their instruments. Then there are those of us who listen to random bleeps, bloops, and buzzes tortured out of some crusty sound chip pulled from an 8-bit computer. It’s all very subjective.
-
CNX Software ☛ Infineon AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE 5.4 MCU and module family targets industrial, consumer, and automotive applications
Infineon has recently released the AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) 5.4 family which now includes SoCs and modules. These SoCs include two Cortex-M33 MCU cores: one 48 or 96 MHz application core for the peripherals, security, and system resources, and one communication core for the 2.4 GHz RF transceiver with up to 10 dBm transmit power and -98 dBm receive sensitivity. This high integration reduces bill-of-material (BOM) costs for a wide variety of applications, including PC accessories, low-energy audio, wearables, solar micro inverters, asset trackers, home automation, and others.
-
CNX Software ☛ HDMI to screw terminal adapters could be useful for Raspberry Pi RP2040 and RP2350 boards
The very idea of an HDMI to screw terminal adapters maybe seem moronic at first, but in an era of programmable IOs (PIO), and high-speed serial transmit (HSTX), those could end up being useful for boards or modules based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 or RP2350 since they’ve all be shown to support DVI output through HDMI connectors.