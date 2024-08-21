Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
The New Stack ☛ Building a Steampipe Dashboard for WordPress, With LLM Help
It had been a while since I built a Steampipe plugin using LLMs, which have since evolved, so I decided to team up with my assistants and tackle another item on my wishlist: a plugin to enable SQL queries of the WordPress API. Of course, a Steampipe plugin doesn’t really come to life until its foreign tables power a set Powerpipe dashboards. Here’s one of them, for a selected The New Stack author.
-
Trevor Morris ☛ Eleventy Date Filter with Ordinals
A common approach to displaying dates in Eleventy template files is to use a filter. Eleventy comes with a few standard filters, but nothing to display dates. There are plenty of blog posts which document different solutions for displaying dates, for example 11tyrocks postDate filter and a date filter by Aleksandr Hovhannisyan.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Rackspace expands OpenStack offerings with new enterprise-ready managed cloud solution
Cloud services provider Rackspace Technology Inc. today reaffirmed its commitment to the OpenStack clown computing platform with the launch of OpenStack Enterprise, a fully managed, enterprise-ready cloud solution designed to ensure that critical workloads are secure and efficient and perform at large scale.
-
Medevel ☛ The Stagnation of Open-Source Medical Solutions: A Call for Innovation and Community Support
For years, the field of open-source medical software has seen limited innovation, with many projects becoming stagnant or receiving only minimal updates.
-
Events
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice community at FrOSCon 2024 near Bonn!
FrOSCon is a yearly free and open source software (FOSS) conference that takes place in Sankt Augustin (near Bonn), Germany. And this year, the LibreOffice community was present!
-
-
Education
-
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: APAC DNS Forum
The event was jointly organized by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI) and focused on the theme of ‘Building Bridges: Strengthening Collaboration to Shape the Internet’s Future’. View the program for more information.
-
Phrack ☛ Phrack Magazine: Volume 0x10, Issue 0x47, Phile #0x01 of 0x11
Phrack 72 Call For Papers
2025 marks 40 years since Phrack first appeared online. Let's make this next issue really shine! We are planning another print release, we need your papers!
Here's to Phorty more years :))
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Antonio Rodrigues ☛ Radio Free Fedi
There is this project called Radio Free Fedi created to promote music from artists from the fediverse. Musicians can release their songs using a Creative Commons license or simply give permission to the radio to stream their music.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Charles Sturt University ☛ TikTok Project Data — Charles Sturt University Research Output
This data pertains to a fourth year research project concerning the impact of TikTok content on internalisation of beauty standards and body image.
-
-