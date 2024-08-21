today's leftovers
-
Linux Format 319
Get fresh GNU/Linux Mint 22! The hottest and greenest GNU/Linux release of the year is out and we’ve got the lowdown on how to get it installed, get started with the new Matrix chat and help, how the new hardware-enablement kernel works, how to get Snaps …
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.14: Process Substitution, Docker WebUI, K8 Editing and More
Docker and Kubernetes plus some bash tips
-
Gentoo Family
-
Gentoo ☛ Gentoo: profiles and keywords rather than releases
Different distributions have different approaches to releases. For example, Debian simultaneously maintains multiple releases (branches). The “stable” branch is recommended for production use, “testing” for more recent software versions. Every two years or so, the branches “shift” (i.e. the previous “testing” becomes the new “stable”, and so on) and users are asked to upgrade to the next release.
Fedora releases aren’t really branched like Debian. Instead, they make a new release (with potentially major changes for an upgrade) every half a year, and maintain old releases for 13 months. You generally start with the newest release, and periodically upgrade.
Arch Linux follows a rolling release model instead. There is just one branch that all Arch users use, and releases are made periodically only for the purpose of installation media. Major upgrades are done in-place (and I have to say, they don’t always go well).
Now, Gentoo is something of a hybrid, as it combines the best of both worlds. It is a rolling release distribution with a single shared repository that is available to all users. However, within this repository we use a keywording system to provide a choice between stable and testing packages, to facilitate both production and development systems (with some extra flexibility), and versioned profiles to tackle major lock-step upgrades.
-
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Message-passing Hey Hi (AI) (SIMPL)
In the KDE world, famously there was that weekend where DCOP (Desktop Communicating Objects Protocol) was created, setting the stage for things like KParts. GNOME picked the CORBA object model, and much later the Free Desktop world settled on DBus as a message-passing Hey Hi (AI) But even at the time, there were other message-passing APIs. At work-work I use one, called SIMPL, which is kind of shout-out to the late ’90s of DCOP.
Please note that my presentation of “history” is just what I remember now of events that were already “tales told ‘round the campfire” 15 years ago. Corrections welcome (by email).
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux Matters: Themes, Streams and Audio Machines
Martin themes all the apps, Alan lives streams everywhere, and Mark listens to music from his phone on his PC.
-
-
Games
-
Forbes ☛ ‘Final Fantasy 16’ Has Some Problems On Steam Deck, ROG Ally
With AMD FSR, frame generation tech, and dynamic resolution, can we hope to play the PC port of Final Fantasy XVI on handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally?
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Despite defective chip maker Intel patch, Black Myth: Wukong devs warn about Core 13th and 14th Gen CPU crashing — studio provides a few workarounds to avoid crashing issue
The developers of Black Myth: Wukong have warned defective chip maker Intel PC users that they may face error messages, instability, and crashes. In a pinned topic on the Steam Community message boards, they say that 'Out of video memory' issues may affect users of systems packing defective chip maker Intel Core 13th and 14th gen CPUs and provide some workarounds.
-
New York Times ☛ Hit Chinese Video Game, ‘Wukong’ Seeks to Curb ‘Negative Discourse’
Black Myth: Wukong tried to forbid influential overseas streamers from discussing “feminist propaganda,” Covid-19 and China’s video game industry policies.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Greg Morris ☛ Opening Your Wallet
Matt’s comment also reminds me of the frustrations I have every time I try to use an Android phone. I bank with Barclays, and whilst they now support Apple Pay, their card is not available everywhere. To use my card on a Samsung phone I must change the default to Google Wallet, which is a frustrating mess that only half works. In fact, it took them an absolute age to even do that, instead choosing to develop their own app with a permanent notification on the Lock Screen!
-