today's howtos
Julia Evans ☛ Migrating Mess With DNS to use PowerDNS
About 3 years ago, I announced Mess With DNS in this blog post, a playground where you can learn how DNS works by messing around and creating records.
I wasn’t very careful with the DNS implementation though (to quote the release blog post: “following the DNS RFCs? not exactly”), and people started reporting problems that eventually I decided that I wanted to fix.
TecMint ☛ How to Install COSMIC Desktop in Fedora 40
COSMIC is designed to enhance user experience with features like improved workspace management, a customizable dock, and extensive keyboard navigation options that enhance productivity.
Red Hat Official ☛ Authentication and Authorization in Red Hat OpenShift and Microservices Architectures
There are many facets to it (just have a look at the list of topics in the official OpenShift documentation here), but some of the most basic requirements are authentication and authorization. In this article, I explain how authentication and authorization work in Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. I cover interactions between the different layers of a Kubernetes ecosystem, including the infrastructure layer, Kubernetes layer, and the containerized applications layer.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Siege is an open-source regression testing and benchmarking utility designed to help web developers measure the performance of their HTTP servers under stress.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SNMP on Debian 12. SNMP is an application-layer protocol that facilitates the exchange of management information between network devices. It enables administrators to collect and analyze data from various network components, such as routers, switches, servers, and printers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DeaDBeeF on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DeaDBeeF on Linux Mint 22. DeaDBeeF is a lightweight, customizable music player that has gained popularity among GNU/Linux users due to its versatility and support for various audio formats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Debian 12. WordPress, the world’s most popular content management system (CMS), powers millions of websites across the globe. Its user-friendly interface, extensive customization options, and a vast library of plugins and themes make it an ideal choice for bloggers, businesses, and developers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on Manjaro. TensorFlow, an open-source machine learning framework developed by Google, has revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Its versatility and robustness make it a popular choice among researchers and developers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Compose on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Docker Compose is a tool that extends Docker’s capabilities by allowing you to define and run multi-container Docker applications. With Docker Compose, you can use a YAML file to configure your application’s services, networks, and volumes.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Python 3 on RHEL 9 (Red Hat Enterprise Linux)