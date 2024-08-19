Applications and GNU/Linux Support
-
Medevel ☛ YouTube Music Desktop: A Free YouTube Music Client without Ads for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
YouTube Music Desktop App bundled with custom plugins (and built-in ad blocker / downloader)
-
Medevel ☛ 28 Free YouTube Clients, Frontends and Video Downloader Programs for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
In today’s digital age, YouTube has become an indispensable resource for entertainment, education, and information. However, the official YouTube app and website can sometimes be limiting due to ads, lack of certain features, and privacy concerns.
-
Medevel ☛ Beatbump is a free and open-source YouTube Music Frontend
Beatbump is a fully-featured music listening experience, while helping to ease your privacy concerns associated with other platforms.
-
New Craft cache 24.08 published
A new Craft cache has just been published. The update is already available for KDE's CD, CI will follow in the next hours or days.
Please note that this only applies to the Qt6 cache. The Qt5 cache is in LTS mode since April 2024 and does not recieve major updates anymore.
Changes (highlights)
-
Security
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 276 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
276. This version includes the following changes:
* Also catch RuntimeError when importing PyPDF so that PyPDF or, crucially, its transitive dependencies do not cause diffoscope to traceback at runtime and build time. (Closes: #1078944, reproducible-builds/diffoscope#389) * Factor out a method for stripping ANSI escapes.
* Strip ANSI escapes from the output of Procyon. Thanks, Aman Sharma!
-