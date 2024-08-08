Web: Mozilla and Kiwi TCMS 13.5
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 13.5
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.5!this release includes security related updates, several improvements, bug fixes and updated translations.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Announcing Official Puppeteer Support for Firefox
We’re pleased to announce that, as of version 23, the Puppeteer browser automation library now has first-class support for Firefox. This means that it’s now easy to write automation and perform end-to-end testing using Puppeteer, and run against both Chrome and Firefox.
How to Use Puppeteer With Firefox
LWN ☛ Firefox support added to Puppeteer
Mozilla has announced that Puppeteer, a browser automation and testing library, now has first-class support for Firefox using the WebDriver BiDi protocol. Puppeteer can be used to drive headless browser instances, and is commonly used for automated end-to-end web-site tests.
Security Week ☛ Chrome, Firefox Updates Patch Serious Vulnerabilities
A Chrome 127 update patches five vulnerabilities, and Firefox 129 addresses over a dozen security holes.
