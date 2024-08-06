The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.

KDE Plasma 6.1.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.3 and improves the smoothness of resizing Plasma widgets, updates textual-list-style group pop-up of Plasma’s Task Manager to scale properly, and refines how KRunner matches text to System Settings pages to be less aggressive about showing them to users for searches with a very weak match.

Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.