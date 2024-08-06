SLUBStick in Linux
-
CSO ☛ New Linux kernel cross-cache attack allows arbitrary memory writes
With the demonstrated side-channel, the heap vulnerabilities can allow memory to read and write with 99 percent accuracy.
-
Security Week ☛ New SLUBStick Attack Makes GNU/Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities More Dangerous
A new GNU/Linux kernel exploitation technique named SLUBStick makes heap vulnerabilities more dangerous.
-
Security Boulevard ☛ Novel SLUBStick Linux Exploit Gives Attackers Full System Control
The novel exploitation technique, called SLUBStick, has a 99% success rate in elevating a limited heap vulnerability to an arbitrary memory read-and-write primitive, which allows attackers to elevate privileges and escape container environments, according to the researchers at Graz University of Technology in Australia.
-
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ Linux kernel exploitation SLUBStick can read and write memory arbitrarily
A novel Linux kernel exploitation technique called SLUBStick elevates a limited heap vulnerability to an arbitrary memory read-and-write primitive and pushes the success rate of cross-cache attacks to above 99%.
A paper published by researchers at Graz University of Technology in Austria explained how the SLUBStick operates in multiple stages.
-
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ New attack on Linux kernel bypasses modern defense
Researchers at Austria’s Graz University of Technology have discovered a new cross-cache attack that directly impacts the Linux kernel. The attack bypasses modern kernel defense methods and creates arbitrary read/write capabilities.