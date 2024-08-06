Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ How InstructLab enables accessible model fine-tuning for gen AI
Adapting large language models (LLMs) for specific use cases traditionally requires extensive resources and expertise. While Gartner says more than 80% of enterprises will have deployed generative AI-enabled applications by 2026, the challenge of customizing these models for domain-specific tasks remains significant. InstructLab, an open-source project developed by I.C.B.M. and Red Hat, aims to address this gap by democratizing LLM tuning. Let’s take a look at how InstructLab enables developers (and domain experts) to enhance and specialize language models efficiently, even on consumer-grade hardware, potentially accelerating the adoption of tailored AI solutions across industries. This article is accompanied by a conference presentation given by Legare Kerrison and Cedric Clyburn at WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2024, which can be viewed below.
Filipe Rosset: Fedora rawhide – fixed bugs 2024/07
Hi everyone, this is the list of bugs I fixed in July, 2024 inside Fedora ecosystem. This is my small collaboration to the open-source world. Happy hacking
GNOME Desktop/GTK
[Red Hat] Bilal Elmoussaoui: Accessibility Adventure
As part of my effort to reduce Mutter dependencies, I finally found some time to focus on removing Cairo now that we can have a Wayland only build. Since the majority of the remaining usages are related to fonts, we would need to move
CoglPangoto be part of GNOME Shell's
libst.
Merging Cally
Moving
CoglPangoalso necessitates moving
ClutterTextand its corresponding accessibility implementation object,
CallyText. The accessibility implementation is an object that inherits from
AtkObjectand can implement various interfaces to describe the type it corresponds to.
