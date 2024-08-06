Programming Leftovers
Nat Bennett ☛ Man, I miss pairing
I miss being able to do that raw volume of work. I miss the feeling of being on a team that pairs. The level of collaboration skill. The pace.
Week 10
Here's the relevant part of the new code that I have been working on in kis_tool_freehandhelper::paint : [...]
Nolan Lawson ☛ Reliable JavaScript benchmarking with Tachometer
Writing good benchmarks is hard. Even if you grasp the basics of performance timings and measurements, it’s easy to fool yourself: You weren’t measuring what you thought you were measuring. You got the answer you wanted, so you stopped looking.
Medevel ☛ Introduction to V Language and Desktop App Development
V is a modern, high-performance, and statically typed programming language designed for simplicity and speed. It boasts fast compilation times, safe memory management, and seamless interoperability with C. These features make it an excellent choice for a wide range of applications, from systems programming to web and desktop app development.
Medevel ☛ Mastering Bash Scripting: The Ultimate Guide for Automation and Efficiency
Bash scripting is the process of writing scripts using the Bash (Bourne Again SHell) command language. These scripts automate tasks on Unix-like operating systems by executing a series of commands.
Rlang ☛ Auto XGBoost, Auto LighGBM, Auto CatBoost, Auto GradientBoosting
Rlang ☛ Systematic Sampleing in R with Base R
In this post, we will explore systematic sampling in R using base R functions. Systematic sampling is a technique where you select every (k^{th}) element from a list or dataset.
Rlang ☛ How to Write Tests with shiny::testServer Similar to shinytest2
When developing R Shiny apps, making sure they work well and are reliable is important. Rigorous testing isn’t just about finding bugs; it’s about preventing them, saving time, and ensuring everything runs smoothly. We did the comparison of shinytest2 and Cypress.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.32 De Python
Mattiadg asked a question on /r/rakulang, basically: “is there a significant difference between Python and Raku” in a post called “Starting Raku for python developer“. This got quite a few (instructive) comments, and led to fixing an issue on the “at a Glance” book page.
Python
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Count ‘em
To use Counter, you feed it any iterable or mapping and it will return a Counter object that is a subclass of dictionary. If you pass it an iterable like a list, the keys of the resulting dictionary will be items in the iterable and values will be the amount of the corresponding item in the iterable.
Hackaday ☛ Embedded Python: MicroPython Toolkits
Last time, I talked about how MicroPython is powerful and deserving of a place in your toolkit, and it made for a lively discussion. I’m glad to see that overall, MicroPython has indeed been getting the recognition it deserves – I’ve built a large number of wonderful projects with it, and so have people I’ve shown it to!
[Old] Martin Heinz ☛ A Guide to Python's Weak References Using weakref Module
Chances are that you never touched and maybe haven't even heard about Python's weakref module. While it might not be commonly used in your code, it's fundamental to inner workings of many libraries, frameworks and even Python itself. So, in this article we will explore what it is, how is it helpful, and how you could incorporate it into your code as well.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Arcan ☛ Cat9 Microdosing: Each and Contain
Time to continue the journey towards better CLI shells without the constraints of terminal emulation. In the previous post we looked into the new commands list and stash. List was for providing an interactive and live updated take on ‘ls’, and stash for batching file operations.
This time we get contain for merging jobs together into datasets and each for batched command execution.
