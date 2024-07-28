Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Tom's Hardware ☛ Cyberdore 2064 Cyberdeck features an oversized scroll wheel, handle, OLED display, and Raspberry Pi Zero
The Cyberdore 2064 cyberdeck leverages a Raspberry Pi Zero and supplementary Pi Pico inside a custom 3D-printed enclosure, flanked by a giant scroll wheel.
CNX Software ☛ iBASE IB961 3.5-inch SBC features 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core processors, dual 2.5GbE LAN, three M.2 sockets
The iBASE IB961 from FORTEC Integrated (previously known as Distec) is a 3.5-inch Single Board Computer (SBC) built around 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core processors. The board can support up to 32GB of DDR5-5200 non-ECC memory via 1x SO-DIMM socket and features dual DisplayPort (1.2), eDP, and LVDS interfaces along with dual 2.5GbE Ethernet for connectivity. Additionally, the SBC also includes 3x M.2 slots (M-Key, E-Key, B-Key) for expanded storage and 5G cellular communication.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Olimex Showcases Develoment Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC
Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.
Linux Gizmos ☛ BliKVM Plug-n-Play PCIe with CM4 Now Available at a Reduced Price
The card supports high-resolution video output up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz and includes audio capabilities for monitoring through its web interface. It features an ATX connector, which allows for the remote management of power operations such as turning a machine on or off and system resets. The webpage also supports remote monitoring of computer equipment, which is useful for managing systems remotely.
Arduino ☛ This giant animatronic LEGO minifig zombie is a delight
LEGO’s minifigs are the perfect canvas for creativity, as their simple plastic forms provide enough constraint to force people to consider their art and design choices. That’s exactly the kind of pressure that Wicked Makers’ Jaimie and Jay thrive under, leading them to build this delightfully realistic oversized animatronic LEGO minifig zombie.
CNX Software ☛ AAEON ACP-1078 – A Rockchip RK3568-powered 7-inch touchscreen panel PC for manufacturing and logistics
AAEON ACP-1078 is a 7-inch touchscreen panel PC powered by a Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 Hey Hi (AI) SoC with 12V to 24V DC input, and an IP65-compliant aluminum front bezel suitable for manufacturing and logistics use cases.
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 281: Metal Clay, Desiccants, Silica Gel, And Keeping Filament Dry
This week on the Podcast, it’s Kristina’s turn to bloviate alongside Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams. First up in the news: our fresh new contest has drawn three entries already! That’s right, the 2024 Tiny Games Challenge is underway. You have until September 10th to show us your best tiny game, whether that means tiny hardware, tiny code, or a tiny BOM.