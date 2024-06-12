Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s “secure by design” pledge might be voluntary. But CISA is hoping customers will help drive the demand for companies to follow through and adopt stronger cybersecurity practices.

CISA announced the pledge in May, with an initial 68 technology companies signed onto the commitments. That number has more than doubled to 140 companies over the last month. Lauren Zabierek, senior advisor in CISA’s cybersecurity division, said the goal is to catalyze action by some of the largest technology companies.