Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Krebs On Security ☛ Patch Tuesday, June 2024 “Recall” Edition
Microsoft today released updates to fix more than 50 security vulnerabilities in Windows and related software, a relatively light Patch Tuesday this month for Windows users. The software giant also responded to a torrent of negative feedback on a new feature of Redmond’s flagship operating system that constantly takes screenshots of whatever users are doing on their computers, saying the feature would no longer be enabled by default.
-
Windows TCO
-
Federal News Network ☛ CISA sees customers as key to ‘secure by design’ pledge
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s “secure by design” pledge might be voluntary. But CISA is hoping customers will help drive the demand for companies to follow through and adopt stronger cybersecurity practices.
CISA announced the pledge in May, with an initial 68 technology companies signed onto the commitments. That number has more than doubled to 140 companies over the last month. Lauren Zabierek, senior advisor in CISA’s cybersecurity division, said the goal is to catalyze action by some of the largest technology companies.
-
YLE ☛ City of Helsinki's massive data breach culprit, motive still unknown
Last month, a data security expert from Traficom's National Cyber Security Centre, Matias Mesilä, described Helsinki's massive data leak as "possibly the largest data breach affecting [Finland's] municipal sector".
-