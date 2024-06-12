Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2

The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies. This new product is designed for any IoT gateway with a mini PCIe interface running Home Assistant, it also works seamlessly with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit, offering versatility for various setups.

AAEON UP Xtreme i14 Series Featuring 125H/155H Intel Processors Now Available for Pre-Order

The UP Xtreme i14 series is engineered for compact computing applications in industrial and commercial settings. It supports either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both paired with Intel Arc graphics. This series also features key interfaces such as GbE and multiple display support, accommodating a range of connectivity needs.

9to5Linux

AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer

It’s been a long time coming and it’s also been challenging for the devs, but Raspberry Pi 5 support is finally here for both AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and AlmaLinux OS 8.10 releases, featuring the GNOME desktop environment as the default graphical interface.

TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma

Last week, TUXEDO Computers unveiled a prototype ARM notebook at the 2024 Computex Taipei computer trade fair powered by a Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm with 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz clock speed, a built-in Adreno GPU with 1.25 GHz clock speed, and 20W TDP, as well as 32 GB LPDDRX5 RAM.

Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 127 include an updated screenshots feature that now lets you take screenshots of various :about: pages, as well as of file certain types like SVG, XML, and others, along with improved performance of capturing of large screenshots and improved accessibility through new keyboard shortcuts, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.16

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Ubuntu Buzz !

What To Do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat and Recommendations

How To Install Winamp-Skinned Audio Player on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you get Winamp-like audio player application on Ubuntu 24.04. That application is QMMP a free software music player written in Qt and licensed under GNU GPL and available on Ubuntu's official repository. Its prominent feature is, among others, capability to use other players' skins notably Winamp and XMMS. This player might give you nostalgic feelings of 1990's and 2000's computing without using software that does not respect your freedom. Now let's try it out.

news

Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer
AlmaLinux developer Koichiro Iwao shared some exciting news today for those who want to run the free Red Hat Enterprise Linux alternative on a Raspberry Pi computer as the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model is officially supported.
Sparky 7.4
The 4th update of Sparky 7 – 7.4 is out
Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops
Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops
Linux System Monitor App ‘Mission Center’ is Now Even More Useful
A new version of Mission Center, the super-slick system monitor for Linux, has been released
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices
Canonical today announced Ubuntu Core 24 as the latest stable version of this official Ubuntu flavor optimized for IoT (Internet of Things), as well as embedded and edge devices.
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support
The Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution has a new ISO release for June 2024 that adds support for T2 MacBooks, a Handheld edition, and various other changes.
Perl 5.40 Programming Language Released, Here’s What’s New
Perl 5.40 programming language brings a new CLASS keyword
 
today's leftovers
distros, programming, and more
Slimbook, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Snapdragon X and Linux
a pair of articles
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
3 stories for now
today's howtos
many howtos
Meet Showtime, GNOME’s Promising New Video Player
We enjoy a cinematic lineup of epic Linux video players, with the likes of VLC and MPlayer serving as big-name
SELKS – live distribution for network security management
SELKS is a free, open-source, and turn-key Suricata network intrusion detection/protection system (IDS/IPS)
Free and Open Source Software
YOGA is a command-line tool and a library that can convert and optimize images from various format to JPEG
Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2
The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies
Games: Steam, Dawnmaker, and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Tor Browser 13.0.1 and Tor Browser 13.5a9
Some Firefox-based releases
Programming: Raku, Python, KDE
Some coding related links
Latest Invidious Videos of Interest
GNU/Linux material from YouTube
Security Leftovers
Security stories and much from CISA
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
More hardware picks
today's leftovers
HowTos, IBM, and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024
Some Ubuntu news
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Red Hat Leftovers
Latest from redhat.com
Software: Buzzword/Hype Browsers for Linux, LLMs, and Clapper
some of it fashionable trends
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, WordPress Briefing
5 new episodes
today's howtos
a few more howtos for the afternoon
Postgres: ldap2pg 6.1, PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2024, and pgmoneta 0.12
some postgres news
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 4
Let's talk about my Slimbook Executive, shall we
9 Lightweight Linux Distributions for Beginners
Looking for lightweight Linux Distributions that play smoothly on old PC or laptop with low end specs
today's leftovers
mixture of topics
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Astro Pi, and More
some hardware news
Windows TCO and Other Microsoft Blunders
mostly Windows breaches
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Linux 6.10-rc3
Absolutely nothing stands out here
Games: Steam Next Fest, Streets of Rogue 2, and More
7 latest articles from GamingOnLinux
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Parrot Security released today Parrot OS 6.1 as the latest stable version of their Debian-based security-oriented distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing with updated tools and improvements.
NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
ExTiX Deepin 24.6 Live based on Deepin 23 RC (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.9.3-amd64-exton :: Build 240607
I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (240607)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Valkey is free and open source software
Microsoft Will Switch Off Recall by Default After Security Backlash
After weeks of withering criticism and exposed security flaws, Microsoft has vastly scaled back its ambitions for Recall
Berry Linux – live distribution based on Fedora
Berry Linux is a lightweight Live CD Linux distribution that has English and Japanese support
Help wanted! Port KDE Frameworks oss-fuzz builds to Qt6/KF6
If you're looking for an isolated and straightforward way to start contributing to KDE
Replace Android System Apps With Open Source Alternatives
Android is a fantastic smartphone system, many parts of it are open source
5 Linux commands you need to know to troubleshoot problems
Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them
Thunderbird: The Build and Release Process Explained
Our Community Office Hours session for May 2024 has concluded
Apple Decides to Block Open-Source Emulator App for iOS
Apple being Apple.
Adventures With My New Chromebook
A friend of mine helped me buy a new Chromebook a few weeks back. These are my adventures in getting to know what it is like to use and see if I could get it to do some extra stuff too.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Perl Programming Leftovers
Perl picks
Our Goal for the Next Ten Years [original]
Our goal is the decade to come isn't just to cluster related news and curate based on news sites but to also bring coverage of our own
today's howtos
last batch of howtos
Open Hardware: 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and Framework 16 Laptop
Some hardware news that concerns GNU/Linux
Programming, New Human Interface Guidelines, and Databases
Some back end and coding stuff
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories
Apache, Firefox, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This Week in Linux, and More
4 new episodes
Timur Kristóf's Work on Shaders
a pair of new articles
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma
German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers announced today that the company is working on an ARM-powered Linux laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 Update: Complete List of Eligible Devices
Amelia: A New Bash-Powered Arch Linux Installer
Amelia is a new Bash-powered Arch Linux installer focusing on automated
A lot of dying Linux boxes out there
A survey of company networks has revealed that here are a lot of Linux boxes out there which should be put out to pasture
Games: Gears of War, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Age of Mythology: Retold, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
8 stories from gamingonlinux
HandBrake 1.8 Released with GTK4 UI, FFV1 Encoder + More
The popular, powerful, and cross-platform video converter HandBrake recently put out a new version with a notable improvement
Don't Worry, Be Happy [original]
It brings sadness only to jealous people
Review: Endless OS 6.0.0
Endless OS is a Linux-based operating system which provides a simplified and streamlined user experience using a customized desktop environment forked from GNOME
Release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Today marks the release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Count to 20 and Make a Wish [original]
This site was always run by women
Programming Leftovers and Devices
some Open Hardware too
GNUnet 0.21.2 and GNU World Order
GNU news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
mostly development updates
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA
today's howtos
mostly older howtos
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024
The 191st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 9th, 2024.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Happy Birthday, Tux Machines! [original]
Hopefully another 20 years to come
Daniel Pocock: European Parliament election count 2024 day 1
Evidence has confirmed that there is a Debian suicide cluster. The people who impose themselves upon the careers of their co-authors and our families like this appear to revel in causing pain and grief.