today's howtos
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Change Shell in Linux
Linux, the versatile and powerful open-source operating system, offers users a wide array of customization options. One of the most significant aspects of personalization is the ability to change the default shell.
ID Root ☛ How To Install balenaEtcher on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install balenaEtcher on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. balenaEtcher is a free and open-source utility designed to simplify the process of writing disk images to removable media, such as USB drives and SD cards.
Create Desktop Shortcut for AppImage in GNU/Linux (3 Methods)
Today I’ll show you how easily and quickly you can create a desktop shortcut for an AppImage, file, script, or app on Linux. All methods mentioned here will work for all GNU/Linux distributions, whether it’s Debian, Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, Arch, Manjaro, or others.
How to Set Up UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 24.04 (for Beginners)
Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) is a built-in command-line tool for Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distributions that allows users to easily and quickly create and manage firewalls.
How to Install Symfony Framework in GNU/Linux (for Beginners)
Symfony Framework is a free and open-source PHP framework that includes a collection of reusable PHP components. It’s a vast library of PHP components that can help to speed up the development process, ease maintenance, eliminate repetitive coding, and ensure top-notch security.
Linux Handbook ☛ How I Use ddrescue Command to Recover Data from Failing Hard Disk in Linux
The ddrescue utility is a GNU/Linux command-line tool for recovering data from (almost) broken hard drives. Here's how I use it.
It's FOSS ☛ 12 Tools to Provide a Web UI for Ollama
Don't want to use the CLI for Ollama for interacting with Hey Hi (AI) models? Fret not, we have some neat Web UI tools that you can use to make it easy!
Kifarunix ☛ How to Install Arkime with Elasticsearch 8 on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial provides a step by step guide on how to install Arkime with Elasticsearch 8 on Ubuntu 24.04.
TecMint ☛ How to Bridge Two Network Interfaces in GNU/Linux Using Netplan
Netplan is a utility for easily configuring networking on a GNU/Linux system, typically used in Ubuntu.