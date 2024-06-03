Final Preparations

TODAY is the first weekday in the month of June and it feels like summer here. The birds come to my door to eat seeds, we've just changed the water of the fish (complete cleanup), and last week we sent some money to animal charities where there's a major drought. Most importantly, however, Rianne worked a lot in the garden yesterday, seeing earthworms and bumblebees, which were everywhere.

We're now exactly a week away from our 20-year anniversary as a site and we look forward to seeing those who attend the parties. We won't be taking photos, as we prioritise privacy.

It's not like this every summer. We only do celebrations like these once in 5 years. █