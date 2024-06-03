Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
An Important Goal Has Been Accomplished Already
Stubborn activists need to insist on a future where computer users actually control the computers they own
GNU/Linux up to 5% in Ireland, Not Counting Chromebooks
statCounter is an Irish
New
In the Month of May 2024 the OSI's Blog Was Almost 100% Microsoft Lobbying, Microsoft Staff, Microsoft Proprietary Software, and Microsoft Events
Entryism complete. RIP, OSI.
Gemini Links 02/06/2024: Delayed Disappointment
Links for the day
statCounter: GNU/Linux on More Than 1 in 5 Desktops/Laptops
Desktop Operating System Market Share Norway
Reminder: The First CEO of IBM (Owner of Red Hat) Was "Convicted on Extortion" (According to Edwin Black, Author of "IBM and the Holocaust")
Red Hat is not a liberal company
GNU/Linux Market Share in Turkey Now Exceeds 10%, According to StatCounter
StatCounter (or statCounter) shows considerable increases
GNU/Linux in Germany: The Seven Percent
The historical data shows that it wasn't always like this
Slovenia: Windows Becomes Minority Market Share This Month
It finally happened. Android is now measured as bigger than Windows.
statCounter: Bing Has Lost Market Share Since the Chatbot Hype, in Europe Yandex Nearly Exceeds Bing Now
Bing also had many layoffs (not that the media bothered covering that); we must debunk Microsoft's baseless claims and deliberate lies/hype
Microsoft Windows Falls Below 10% in Africa, Down to About 20% in Asia
The future isn't Windows
Taiwan Can Defend Its Autonomy Better by Avoiding Microsoft (Back Doors)
Maybe it's just a coincidence that GNU/Linux "took off" when Hong Kong lost its perceived independence from China
The War on Free Software Reporters - Part IV - Impersonation and Menacing Behaviour, Defamation Under One's Own Name
Such serial defamation (that went on for a very long time) is coordinated and relentless
Links 02/06/2024: Workers' Strikes and a Warming World
Links for the day
Microsoft Falls to All-Time Low of 25% in Operating Systems
If Android is counted, Windows is in trouble as it's down to all-time low of 25%
Steam Survey: GNU/Linux Up, But Canonical's Ubuntu Declining
big increases for GNU/Linux, Arch Linux gaining at Ubuntu's expense
Guardian Digital, Inc (linuxsecurity.com) Leveraging Microsoft Chatbots to SPAM for Microsoft (Googlebombing "Linux")?
Welcome to the Web in 2024. Search for "Linux" news, get Windows garbage.
Smallest Number of New Debian Developers in More Than 2 Years
Maybe Debian should recognise there's a problem instead of trying to censor - at humongous expense - those who speak about the problem
Slashdot's "Linux" Section is Reposting Press Releases for Red Hat
Is this being paid for?
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 01, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, June 01, 2024
