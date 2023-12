Microsoft Falling Below 60% in Jamaica's Desktops/Laptops, Below 22% Overall

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



THE current month's statistics from statCounter aren't interesting just because of this GNU/Linux spike:

Hidden beneath the surface is a trend one can easily overlook. ChromeOS and GNU/Linux adoption was high in that country and region. Additionally, Android picked up a lot of market share away from Windows:

Don't worry, Microsoft, it's gonna be alright. █