In an effort to meet the real challenges of cybersecurity in the open source ecosystem, and to demonstrate full cooperation with, and to support the implementation of, the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Apache Software Foundation, Blender Foundation, OpenSSL Software Foundation, PHP Foundation, Python Software Foundation, Rust Foundation, and Eclipse Foundation are announcing an initiative to establish common specifications for secure software development based on open source best practices.

This collaborative effort will be hosted at the Brussels-based Eclipse Foundation AISBL under the auspices of the Eclipse Foundation Specification Process and a new working group. As Europe’s largest open source foundation, which also supports a robust open specification process, the Eclipse Foundation is a natural home for this effort. Other code-hosting open source foundations, SMEs, industry players, and researchers are invited to join in as well. The starting point for this highly technical standardisation effort will be today’s existing security policies and procedures of the respective open source foundations, and similar documents describing best practices. The governance of the working group will follow the Eclipse Foundation’s usual member-led model but will be augmented by explicit representation from the open source community to ensure diversity and balance in decision-making. The deliverables will consist of one or more process specifications made available under a liberal specification copyright licence and a royalty-free patent licence.