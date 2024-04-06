Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone
Hackaday ☛ ESP32 Provides Distraction-Free Writing Experience
Writing out a few thousand words is easy. Getting them in the proper order, now that’s another story entirely. Sometimes you’ll find yourself staring at a blank page, struggling to sieve coherent thoughts from the screaming maelstrom swirling around in your head, for far longer than you’d care to admit. Or so we’ve heard, anyway.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi Pico 3D printed digital dice throws luck to the digital wind
Abe's Projects has created a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered digital dice that fits in the palm of your hand and is completely portable.
Let’s do some Fairphone math.
Imagine this: You’re strolling through the streets of Amsterdam, fresh stroopwafel in hand, about to take a picture for the ‘gram framed against the beautiful Amstel River. Out of nowhere, a seagull swoops in, sending both your sugary treat and your smartphone flying into the canal, never to be seen again.