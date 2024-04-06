Just How Much Faster Are the GNOME 46 Terminals?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2024



VTE (Virtual TErminal library) is the library underpinning various GNOME terminal emulators. It provides a GTK widget that shows a terminal view, which is used in apps like GNOME Terminal, Console, Black Box, Tilix, Terminator, Ptyxis, and others. It also powers embedded terminals in Builder and Workbench.

Over the GNOME 46 cycle, VTE has seen a lot of performance improvements. Christian Hergert mentioned some of them in his blog posts about VTE and about his work in GNOME 46. But how much did the performance actually improve? What should you, the user, expect to feel after installing a fresh Fedora 40 update and launching your favorite terminal?

Let’s measure and find out! If you don’t have time for measuring, you can skip straight to the finding out.

