Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 06, 2024



Coming more than a year after Kodi 20 “Nexus”, the Kodi 21.0 “Omega” release is here to introduce FFmpeg 6.0 support, NFSv4 support, support for reading and writing M3U8 playlists, AudioEngine improvements on Linux, and support for passthrough formats like DTS-HD and TrueHD on Linux./p>

Also for Linux, Kodi 21.0 adds support for libdisplay-info to help parse EDID information and determine display capabilities. Moreover, Linux users can now select the audio backend with a command line switch when starting Kodi, which lets you see with which enabled audio backends Kodi was built.

Read on